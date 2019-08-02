En Goya empataron Central y Empedrado por los Octavos de Final del Provincial

 Central Goya y Deportivo Empedrado empataron sin goles. 

En un duelo opaco por la ida de los octavos de final del Provincial de Clubes, Central Goya y Deportivo Empedrado no se sacaron ventaja e/ igualaron 0 a 0 en el Pedro Celestino López. La vuelta será el próximo fin de semana en la capital correntina. El que gane pasará a cuartos de final. 

CENTRAL GOYA 0 - EMPEDRADO 0

Central Goya (Goya): E. Acevedo, J. Montiel, M. García, E. Villalba, M. Gómez, L. Medina, J. Valenzuela, J. Pezoa, I. Velázquez, A. Gómez y W. Alegre. D.T.: Francisco Pezoa

Deportivo Empedrado (Capital): B. Aranda, V. Montiel, S. Cabrera, R. Fernandez, C. Gallardo, J. Barberán, J. González, G. Strillevsky, A. López y J. Alvarenga, D.T.: Víctor Galarza. 

Goles: No hubo

Expulsados: No hubo

Árbitro: Brahim Ferreira Gómez. 

Asistentes: Sebastián Godoy y Tobías Legar.

Cancha: Pedro Celestino López (Central Goya)

Crédito: Jorge Ferreyra © 2025 para PowerNoticias.com

🏆 FECOF - TORNEO PROVINCIAL DE CLUBES MASCULINO 18va. Edición 2025 E
OCTAVOS DE FINAL - IDA

Domingo 6 de abril_

Central Goya 0 - Dep. Empedrado 0

Sportivo (Santa Lucía) 1 - Huracán (Goya) 1

Curupay (Capital) 2 - Sacachispas (Capital) 1

San Francisco (La Cruz) 1 - Berón de Astrada (Santo Tomé) 4

Atl. Sartuntún (Santo Tomé) 0 - Barracas (Curuzú Cuatiá) 

San Lorenzo (Monte Caseros) 0 - Puente Seco (Paso de los Libres) 2.

Ayer
El Decano (Ituzaingó) 1 - Mandiyú (Capital) 2.
Porá Purajhey (Sauce) 0 - Victoria (Curuzú Cuatiá) 3.