En Goya empataron Central y Empedrado por los Octavos de Final del Provincial
Central Goya y Deportivo Empedrado empataron sin goles.
CENTRAL GOYA 0 - EMPEDRADO 0
Central Goya (Goya): E. Acevedo, J. Montiel, M. García, E. Villalba, M. Gómez, L. Medina, J. Valenzuela, J. Pezoa, I. Velázquez, A. Gómez y W. Alegre. D.T.: Francisco Pezoa
Deportivo Empedrado (Capital): B. Aranda, V. Montiel, S. Cabrera, R. Fernandez, C. Gallardo, J. Barberán, J. González, G. Strillevsky, A. López y J. Alvarenga, D.T.: Víctor Galarza.
Goles: No hubo
Expulsados: No hubo
Árbitro: Brahim Ferreira Gómez.
Asistentes: Sebastián Godoy y Tobías Legar.
Cancha: Pedro Celestino López (Central Goya)
Crédito: Jorge Ferreyra © 2025 para PowerNoticias.com
🏆 FECOF - TORNEO PROVINCIAL DE CLUBES MASCULINO 18va. Edición 2025 E
OCTAVOS DE FINAL - IDA
Domingo 6 de abril_
Central Goya 0 - Dep. Empedrado 0
Sportivo (Santa Lucía) 1 - Huracán (Goya) 1
Curupay (Capital) 2 - Sacachispas (Capital) 1
San Francisco (La Cruz) 1 - Berón de Astrada (Santo Tomé) 4
Atl. Sartuntún (Santo Tomé) 0 - Barracas (Curuzú Cuatiá)
San Lorenzo (Monte Caseros) 0 - Puente Seco (Paso de los Libres) 2.
Ayer
El Decano (Ituzaingó) 1 - Mandiyú (Capital) 2.
Porá Purajhey (Sauce) 0 - Victoria (Curuzú Cuatiá) 3.
0 Responses to "En Goya empataron Central y Empedrado por los Octavos de Final del Provincial"
Leave A Comment :